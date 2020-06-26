‘Think about the consequences’: Why venting on social media could get you fired, arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As tensions remain high as a result of ongoing protests amid the lingering threat of coronavirus, some have turned to social media to voice their frustrations.

What you post could get you fired, however, or worse, arrested. The heavy consequence is happening all around the country — even here in the Richmond area.

“You need to think about the consequences of engaging in that online behavior before you make that post,” said Karen Michael, an employment attorney. Michael represents residents in Central Virginia who’ve been fired for what they posted on social media.

“I think people wrongly assume that the First Amendment is going to protect them from that, and it’s going to protect them from the government coming after them and prosecuting them for their online speech, but that doesn’t mean your employer isn’t going to take action against you,” she told 8News.

Karen Michael, an employment attorney spoke to 8News about the dangers of turning to social media to vent on Friday, June, 26, 2020. (Photo: 8News’ Alex Thorson)

Michael said most are likely protected by free speech working for a public-sector company. Public-sector employees have government jobs, some of whom are teachers and police officers.

“Is the person speaking as a citizen? Is the person speaking on a matter of public concern? If so, those First Amendment rights apply. You can’t be disciplined or terminated,” she said.

“If you work for the private sector, the First Amendment doesn’t apply,” she said. “Your private- sector employer does not care about the First Amendment as it relates to you as an employee. It doesn’t apply to them.”

There is one semi-related exception to that, according to Michael.

“The narrow exception is when two employees are working for a concerted activity,” she said. “When we’re working together to fight for protections at work. That’s kind of an exception.”

Michael told 8News even being off work while using your personal device makes you just as vulnerable.

“Before posting, people should ask, what am I getting out of this? What am I hoping to accomplish?” she said.

Tweets by loved ones could also prove potentially harmful. Recently, the Los Angeles Galaxy recently parted ways with player Aleksander Katai after a tweet his wife posted.

Words or actions can also get you kicked out of school.

Earlier this week, University of Richmond officials announced an incoming student won’t be allowed to attend the university after a video began circulating on social media. It showed the New Jersey teenager mocking how George Floyd died.

“What we’re learning is that organizations are just not going to tolerate that,” Michael said.

So when can it go a step further? When can you be in trouble with the law? The attorney says law enforcement will step in when you’re making a direct threat to someone else or your workplace. Hate speech charges could then come from the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, depending on the case.

