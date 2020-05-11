Think you need a coronavirus test? Here’s a list of free testing events in central Virginia

More localities, including Chesterfield County and Petersburg, are offering free COVID-19 testing amid the pandemic. The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have been offering free testing to various underserved communities over the last few weeks.

Testing continues this week with the following events from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Monday, May 11 – Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike, East Richmond

Tuesday, May 12 – Southwood Apartments, 1200 Southwood Parkway, South Richmond

Thursday, May 14 – Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue, East Henrico

To register, call the Richmond and Henrico hotline at (804) 205-3501. Testing is for uninsured and underinsured people aged five years or older with COVID-19 symptoms. Walk-up testing is available but not guaranteed.

The Chesterfield Health Department will begin COVID-19 testing this week as well. The following testing events begin at 9 a.m.:

Wednesday, May 13 — Greenleigh Mobile Home Park, 14006 Stevenhurst Drive

Friday, May 15 — Bellwood Drive-In/Flea Market, 9201 Jefferson Davis Highway

To register, call the Chesterfield Health Department at (804) 318-8207 to make an appointment. The testing is for uninsured or underinsured people who have COVID-19 symptoms. Some appointments will be reserved for walk-ups, but testing is limited and appointments should be made before arriving. Spanish speaking staff will be present during the events.

Petersburg announced the start of free testing by the Crater Health District. The following testing events are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Every Tuesday and Thursday at the Petersburg City Office, 400 Farmer Street

Every Wednesday at Pathways, 1200 W. Washington Street

Those testing sites are closed to the public and can only be accessed by appointment. To register, call the call center at (804) 862-8989 to be screened and given an appointment. Those approved for testing must bring a valid photo I.D. to the testing site.

Governor Ralph Northam said in a news conference Monday that potential partnerships with businesses could help expand community testing even further.

“What we’re going to talk about is our ability to work with some of the retail stores across Virginia to have more community testing, not only in metropolitan areas, but really throughout Virginia and all of our zip codes,” said Northam.

The Crater Health District told 8News that additional testing sites are being planned for the week of May 23 to May 29 in the cities and counties of Dinwiddie, Emporia, Greensville, Hopewell, Petersburg, Prince George, Sussex and Surry.

