Thinking about traveling? Ride Amtrak from Richmond to Northeast cities for as low as $19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you want to get away from Richmond for a weekend? Well, you are in luck! Amtrak is having a sale to cities in the Northeast.

Customers who book tickets from March 23 to March 26 will receive a discount. The sale applies to trains running on the Northeast Corridor from Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Virginia and other cities.

Amtrak said customers can travel on Acela in business class for as low as $39 one way, or in coach for as low as $19 one way on Northeast Regional, Keystone Service, Pennsylvanian, Downeaster, Vermonter, Carolinian, Crescent, Palmetto, Silver Star, and Silver Meteor.

The sale is valid for travel March 30 to Sept. 30, 2021.