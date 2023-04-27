Police say officers began pursuing the vehicle after it was seen speeding from the area in which a shooting had been reported

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell High School student involved in a police chase crash that killed two other students over the weekend has died.

Hopewell City Public Schools announced the 16-year-old boy’s death on Facebook Thursday morning. The child remained unidentified by the school because he was a minor.

“It saddens us to share that our student that was hospitalized over the weekend succumbed to their injuries and passed away Wednesday evening,” the school district wrote. “We grieve with our families and community about this life lost way too soon.”

Three students were involved in the Sunday crash on April 23. Police said the driver, identified as a 17-year-old male from Prince George County, and the front-seat passenger, Cortaz Cheatham, died in the crash. Cheatham, of Hopewell, was 18.

The remaining passenger, a 16-year-old boy sitting in the SUV’s back seat, was flown to Chippenham Medical with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

“There are no words that capture how devastated our Hopewell family is with this loss,” the school statement continued. “We ask you to hold this family and our whole community in your hearts and prayers.”

Prince George County police said officers began chasing the SUV the boys were in because the SUV was seen speeding away from the 400 block of Falcon Street — the Pine Ridge neighborhood where officers had been responding to the report of shots fired into a home.

During the police chase, the SUV ended up crashing in the 9800 block of Prince George Drive — just three miles down the road — hitting several trees and overturning before coming to a stop down a steep embankment, police claim.

Authorities said they found two guns in the vehicle. According to police, officers found one home and an unoccupied vehicle on Falcon Street with bullet holes.