‘This is tenfold what we expected’: Richmond Animal League’s pet food pantry stocked thanks to community support

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –About a week ago, the Richmond Animal League’s pet pantry was down to one bag of cat food.

“We quickly realized that was just not going to be enough for our community so we put out a call for help and got an incredible response,” said Kaicee Robertson, RAL’s Director of Development.

When they turned to social media and the Richmond community for help, Robertson said RAL was shocked by the response. While they expected to receive 20-25 items of the shelter’s wish list, they ended up getting more than 250 boxes from USPS, Amazon and UPS.

“The post office came today and said ‘We have pallets and pallets for you, are you here,’ and we said ‘yes we are,’ so they loaded up two of their big van trucks and it was all for us and it was all food for animals in the community,” Robertson said.

“This is tenfold what we expected.” Kaicee Robertson

Robertson said they started the food pantry three weeks ago to make sure no pet went hungry during the coronavirus outbreak. The pantry has both wet and dry cat and dog food, as well as kitty litter.

However, RAL still needs help. Robertson said warmer weather brings kitten season, when stray cats start having more babies. She said area shelters receive thousands of kittens this time of year — just this week RAL took in a 2-hour old litter.

“(Kittens) have special syringes and bottles that they drink from,” Robertson said. “There’s special formula that they drink … when they’re this tiny they can’t regulate their body temperature so they need warmies to help keep them warm.”

She said the shelter has updated their wish list with these specialized items. You can find it here.

Need pet food?

The pantry is open 24/7 in front of the shelter on 11401 International Dr, North Chesterfield. If you can’t make it there yourself, Robertson said you can reach out to elizabeth@ral.org to arrange transportation for pet food.

