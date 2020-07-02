This is the last week Reservoir Distillery giving out free hand sanitizer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This is the last week Reservoir Distillery is giving out free hand sanitizer to the general public.

The distillery has been giving out free hand sanitizer to the public months but Leslie Griles, a spokesperson with the Reservoir, said they are ending the program since there is less of a demand for it. So far, they have given away more than 2,000 gallons to everyday people.

You can still get free sanitizer now through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the distillery located at 1800 Summit Ave. All you need to do is bring your own 10 oz bottle.

However, even after this Friday Griles said the Reservoir will be doing 5-gallon bulk orders of hand sanitizer. So far, the distillery said they have produced nearly 60,000 gallons sanitizer for federal, state and local government agencies, hospitals, first responders and essential businesses and have

You can visit Reservoir’s website for more details.