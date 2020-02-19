‘This run was always meant to give back to kids’: Teacher runs 50 miles to raise money for students

(WRIC) — Louisa County High School English teacher Kate Fletcher hit the ground running to raise scholarship money for graduating seniors.

Fletcher left the high school at 11 p.m. Monday and ran 50 miles overnight, arriving at the Virginia State Capitol Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of Louisa County students cheered Fletcher on as she crossed the finish line at the Capitol steps, including the high school band playing the “Rocky” theme song.

“When I was coming down the street, down Franklin, and I hadn’t gotten to the gate, my legs felt incredibly heavy and then as soon as I got through that gate and I saw those kids, I felt like I was absolutely just starting the day again,” Fletcher told 8News, describing the feeling of crossing the finish line.

This was the fifth Lion Pride Run for Fletcher. So far, she has raised more than $55,000 for 22 scholarships and programs through the Lion Pride Scholarship Fund.

Two years ago, Fletcher ran for 24 hours around the high school track. Last year, she ran across Louisa County, visiting every school along the way. This year, she decided to take it beyond county lines.

“This run was always meant to give back to kids who embody the traits of the run, so students who have had difficult lives and have overcome obstacles and have gone the distance, and the truth is those kids are all over the Commonwealth,” Fletcher said.

“Most of us come from low-income families and just seeing how much she puts into raising money for scholarships, it really means a lot to everyone,” said Chassy Groome, a senior at Louisa County High School who rode along as Fletcher ran throughout the night.

First Lady of Virginia Pam Northam, Del. John McGuire, whose district includes all of Louisa County, and others welcomed Fletcher at the top of the Capitol steps.

Pam Northam presented Fletcher with a certificate of recognition for all the success the annual run brings.

“The governor and I believe that all teachers are superheroes that inspire their students every day,” the First Lady said.

Click here to donate to the Lion Pride Scholarship Fund.

