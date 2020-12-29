‘This was senseless, they were the perfect couple’: Husband tries to protect wife killed during Caroline County burglary

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The search for a burglary suspect, wanted for murder in Caroline County has ended with him turning the gun on himself.

30-year-old Michael Barlow, of Montpelier, and 32-year-old Leonard Pippin, of Ashland, were running from authorities after breaking into a Caroline County couple’s home and 47-year-old Carla Trost-Walker.

The tragic story unfolded on Saturday, just one day after Christmas. The husband and wife came home to find a man inside of their home. 8News learned on Monday that the couple knew Barlow, one of the suspects. Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa confirming that Barlow did some home repairs on the married couple’s house in the past.

Sue Trost-Johnson, cousin of the victim, shares that Trost-Walker was a dental hygienist who had a great smile and could light up any room. She was often complimented on her creativity and craftiness. Family members who spoke to 8News are calling her murder ‘senseless’.







Shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday evening, Trost-Walker and her husband Steve were victims of a horrific crime at their home on Sparta Road, which is tucked back in a wooded area.

“You can see that I’m stuttering and stammering a little bit because this tragedy is just so senseless,” said Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa.

Sheriff Lippa released the gruesome details during a press conference on Monday afternoon. Lippa says he and other deputies responded to the Walker home on Saturday where they found Trost-Walker deceased from a gunshot wound.

With intent to gain awareness and catch the person responsible, Lippa releases pictures snapped from the Walker’s home security camera. The pictures show Barlow at the couples’ front door putting on gloves and in another, holding a gun.







The break-in was interrupted when the Walker’s returned home to find someone lurking inside of their property. In order to keep his wife safe, Steve told Trost-Walker to stay in the car while he went inside.

“Mrs. Walker remained in the vehicle as he went inside to check the house,” said Lippa. “At which time he then heard gunshots.”

Trost-Walker was shot and killed, dying outside of her own home. Sheriff Lippa shares with 8News that gunfire was exchanged between Steve and the suspect, but luckily the devoted husband was not shot or hurt.

Trost-Johnson shares that Steve and Trost-Walker have been married for years and practically known each other forever. She describes their relationship as one full of love and laughter.







“She loves Steve very much and a very big part of his world has been taken from him,” Trost-Johnson cried. “They were the perfect couple and very much completed each other. It’s very hard for our family and we feel a big part of his whole world has been taken from him senselessly.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspects stole the couple’s car; using it as a get away car. This led to a multi-jurisdictional manhunt across several cities and counties in Central Virginia. Lippa said the office received a tip Sunday night, that the couple’s car was spotted in Goochland. With careful planning and training, deputies moved-in on the suspects, which lead to a police pursuit. The chase ended in Charlottesville, near exit 124 off I-64, around 5 a.m. Monday morning with officers and deputies swarming the stolen car.

“He pointed a weapon outside at two on my deputies,” said Lippa. “We sort of side-swiped him to make sure he didn’t shoot us. As soon as the vehicle came to a rest, the suspect, Mr.Barlow, then killed himself. He shot himself right there.”

Pippin, the second suspect, was immediately arrested and is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and grand larceny.

Deputies recovered stolen guns from the couple’s car. Lippa telling 8News, since Barlow had done house work for the couple, he knew ‘exactly’ what he was looking for and the lay-out of the house.

Barlow was charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder, armed robbery, breaking and entering, grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony prior to his death.

Although loved one’s know nothing will bring back Trost-Walker, they say they are relieved her killers were caught, are encouraging everyone to install home-security cameras and are really focusing on caring for Steve, the victim’s husband.

“Our family has a lot of faith and so we know that Carla is with her parents,” said Trost-Joshnson. “Our job now is to support Steve and make sure he has what he needs to rebuild his life.”

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is crediting the capture of both suspects to the public who submitted countless tips and surrounding law-enforcement agencies, some of which included Hanover, Goochland, Louisa, Ashland, Albemarle and Virginia State Police.

