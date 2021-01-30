Thousands get doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 5,000 people will be vaccinated Saturday at Richmond Raceway for Phase 1b residents in the Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Chickahominy Health Districts.

What makes this event different is residents 75 and older were able to register for the vaccine, and there were over 1,000 people vaccinated by 10:15 a.m. It’s all hands on deck for Henrico government employees working together from nearly every department.

Today nearly 5,000 people are at Richmond Raceway to get their COVID-19 vaccine. This time residents 75 and older could register by appointment only in the Henrico, Richmond, Chickahominy and Chesterfield health districts. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/tQKhWhiKYK — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) January 30, 2021

The event was supposed to take place over the course of Saturday and Sunday, but because of a winter storm forecasted to impact the Richmond metro area on Sunday, the Richmond Henrico Health District postponed Sunday’s round of vaccinations until Tuesday.

If you qualify and are wondering how to sing up for the vaccine, you can CLICK HERE and get information about what your local health district is doing.