RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of Central Virginia residents are without power as a result of storms throughout the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.

With winds ranging from 40 to 60 mph and a tornado watch in effect for several counties in Central Virginia, many residents are feeling the storm’s effects.

As of 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9, the following number of businesses and homes were without power in Central Virginia:

  • 44 in Richmond
  • 1,326 in Henrico County
  • 808 in Chesterfield County
  • 130 in Hanover County
  • 588 in Dinwiddie County
  • 219 in Amelia County
  • 221 in New Kent County
  • 397 in Charles City County
  • 2,968 in Powhatan County
  • 3,685 in Cumberland and Buckingham Counties

