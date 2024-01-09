RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of Central Virginia residents are without power as a result of storms throughout the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.

With winds ranging from 40 to 60 mph and a tornado watch in effect for several counties in Central Virginia, many residents are feeling the storm’s effects.

As of 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9, the following number of businesses and homes were without power in Central Virginia:

44 in Richmond

1,326 in Henrico County

808 in Chesterfield County

130 in Hanover County

588 in Dinwiddie County

219 in Amelia County

221 in New Kent County

397 in Charles City County

2,968 in Powhatan County

3,685 in Cumberland and Buckingham Counties

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.