RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of Central Virginia residents are without power as a result of storms throughout the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.
With winds ranging from 40 to 60 mph and a tornado watch in effect for several counties in Central Virginia, many residents are feeling the storm’s effects.
As of 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9, the following number of businesses and homes were without power in Central Virginia:
- 44 in Richmond
- 1,326 in Henrico County
- 808 in Chesterfield County
- 130 in Hanover County
- 588 in Dinwiddie County
- 219 in Amelia County
- 221 in New Kent County
- 397 in Charles City County
- 2,968 in Powhatan County
- 3,685 in Cumberland and Buckingham Counties
