Residents stock up on supplies as thousands of SEC customers still without power in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Thousand of Southside Electric Cooperative customers remain without power this evening. Some residents are now going on day five without electricity after an ice storm made its way through Central Virginia Saturday.

According to Southside Electric Cooperative’s outage map, 2,566 Nottoway County customers were without power as of Wednesday evening.

Wednesday, dozens of county residents lined up for free supplies outside the Super Dollar in Crewe on West Virginia Ave.

Crewe resident Sha’kara Robertson lost power in her home on Saturday. Robertson said losing power for this long is devastating. So, she came up with the idea to hold a coat donation to help others in need.

Debbie Huddleston has been trying to take care of her children with no power or electricity.

“I hope we hurry on and get electricity. It is so tough with two kids,” Huddleston said.

Wednesday, dozens of county residents lined up for free supplies outside the Super Dollar in Crewe on West Virginia Ave. (Photo: Rachel Keller)

According to Southside Electric Cooperative, Saturday’s ice storm left atleast 48,000 customers in the dark. As of this morning, 25,900 customers remained without power.

Down the road from the coat donation, Clark Bennett, stew master at Danieltown Stew Crew, served almost 75 gallons of stew to those in need.

“They were saying thanks for all you do,” Bennett said. “We’ve been out of lights for four, five, six days and we got another bad storm coming. We might be possibly doing it again next week.”

The power company said there were 306 reported broken poles, 53 reported broken cross arms, 433 reports of downed wire and 20 circuit outages.

SEC said 18 mutual-aid crews, 10 contract crews and eight contract tree crews were brought on board to help with the storm damage, in addition to 26 of its own restoration crews.

“This monumental storm dealt a significant blow with up to ¾ inches of freezing rain forming on trees and power lines. One issue that our crews continue to face is impassable secondary roads due to downed trees. Crews are clearing the trees with chainsaws to be able to get access to the seriously damaged infrastructure in order to restore power for our members.” SEC Operation Vice-President Brad Furr

SEC told 8news, heavy ice caused broken poles and downed power lines.

“Mother Nature dealt a severe blow to SEC’s distribution system on Saturday,” said SEC President and CEO Jeff Edwards.

Through saturated grounds, crews are clearing the trees with chainsaws to be able to get access to the damaged infrastructure.

Crews are working around the clock ahead of another storm. They will work to first restore electricity on larger lines that serve more members, followed by single lines. According to SEC, the process will take several days due to the amount of damage. 10 additional contract crews will arrive Thursday.