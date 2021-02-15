Thousands of Virginians waking up in the dark after weekend ice storm knocks out power

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s been over 48 hours since ice and freezing rain knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of Virginians Saturday, and power restoration efforts are still underway across Central Virginia.

As of 6 a.m. Monday morning, more than 70,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power.

Dominion Energy says restoration efforts are in full swing, and the vast majority of customers can expect to be back online between now and Tuesday.

“This is the most damaging and widespread ice storm we have seen in Virginia since January of 2000,” said Charlene Whitfield, senior vice president of Power Delivery for Dominion Energy. “Fortunately, our storm restoration plan brings together resources from across our system and beyond to allow us to safely respond to our customers – even in the most difficult conditions.”

Crews will restore power first to public health and safety facilities like hospitals and fire departments.

Next, they will work to get the largest number of customers in the shortest amount of time back online.

Restoration efforts will then focus on homes and businesses. You can report an outage to Dominion Energy here.

Rappanannock Electric Cooperative also have crews working to restore power. As of 5 a.m. Monday, nearly 5,000 customers were without power.

Officials report some outages could last into at least Tuesday night. Customers could expect some delays as trees spring back up and line slap together, new outages are possible.

You can report an outage to REC here.