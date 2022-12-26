CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy is asking people at home to cut how much energy they’re using to help the strain on the power grid after this weekend’s arctic blast.

As of Monday morning, there were still thousands of customers across the Commonwealth without power.

Temperatures were in the teens as of 5 a.m. in Chesterfield as part of that winter storm the country saw this weekend that knocked more than 30,000 homes out of power in Virginia Saturday.

As of Monday morning, the website PowerOutage.us reports a little over 7,000 homes in Virginia don’t have power.

Across Central Virginia, Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric have a few hundred homes without power.

Appalachian Power Company customers in southeast Virginia are getting hit hard, still with more than 6,000 without lights or heat as of 3:45 Monday morning.

Dominion said the strain on the electric system companies are dealing with can be helped, asking folks to cut the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower, turn off lights or unplug devices that don’t have to be on, don’t use the dishwasher or washer and dryer as much and make sure heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) vents are open.

Dominion and Rappahannock Electric crews worked around the clock this weekend to get power back for thousands of people.