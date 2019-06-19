Thousands without power as storms hit Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Storms in Northern Virginia have caused several residents to lose power Tuesday.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is reporting that nearly 900 customers are without power in Caroline County.

Dominion Energy says roughly 1,500 customers in Northern Virginia do not have power as well. Dominion’s outage map shows more than 1,200 customers without power in Caroline County.

