1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Thousands without power as storms hit Caroline County

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
power-outages_263710

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Storms in Northern Virginia have caused several residents to lose power Tuesday. 

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is reporting that nearly 900 customers are without power in Caroline County. 

Dominion Energy says roughly 1,500 customers in Northern Virginia do not have power as well. Dominion’s outage map shows more than 1,200 customers without power in Caroline County. 

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story. 

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events