RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of residents in the Richmond area are without power after severe thunderstorms passed through the region Saturday.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, 116 households in Richmond, 39 in Henrico County, 2,245 in Chesterfield County, 123 in Powhatan County, 3 in King William County, 1 in Hopewell and 1 in Charles City County are currently without power.

According to Dominion, a total of 34,853 Dominion customers are without power across Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. The majority of the outages are in the northern Virginia region, with 20,150 households without power in Arlington County alone as of 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Dominion Customers can report an outage, downed wires or damaged equipment by downloading the Dominion Energy App or by calling 1-866-366-4357.