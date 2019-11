Many Central Virginians are spending their Halloween night in the dark as severe storms rage through the area.

As of 9:30 p.m., Dominion Energy’s website states that there are more than 5,000 customers without power in the Richmond Metro and Tri-Cities area.

More than 2,000 customers are without lights in Southeastern Virginia.

To access Dominion Energy’s outage map, click here.

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST STORIES: