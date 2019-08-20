Thousands without power in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are more than 5,000 residents without power in the RVA area on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Dominion Energy’s online outage summary, there are nearly 4,000 customers without power in Henrico County. The outages in Hanover County are a little more than 800 and 400 in Chesterfield as of 3:30 p.m.

8News has learned that there are reports of a circuit breaker issue at a Dominion substation, which could have caused the outages.

