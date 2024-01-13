RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 3,000 homes and businesses in the Greater Richmond area are without power Saturday evening, according to Dominion Energy.

As of 3:56 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, Dominion Energy reported that 3,261 homes and businesses in the Greater Richmond area are without power.

The following number of homes and businesses were without power in these areas:

Hanover County: 1,017 without power

New Kent County: 423 without power

Henrico County: 422 without power

Richmond: 927 without power

Chesterfield County: 472 without power

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy said crews have been dispatched and the outages are being investigated.