POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The trial for three Powhatan residents who ran an assisted-living facility for people with dementia and were charged with abusing two residents are continuing to make their way through the judicial process.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, the case for Daryl and Karen Fitzgerald and Clarence Lewis was continued in court with a new hearing set for November.

“The case was continued because a necessary commonwealth witness was out of the country on vacation,” said Powhatan County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Cerullo. “The new date is to be a trial date. However, both sides are working toward a resolution that is in the best interest of the residence of the home.”

The three defendants ran the Essene Home, located on Worsham Road, with Lewis as the owner and the Fitzgeralds as managers. The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office accused them of abusing and neglecting two patients, charging them in April 2023.

Lewis told 8News at the time that the two alleged victims had assaulted a staff member and fellow resident, respectively. He went on to say that the home had not received assistance from law enforcement or social services when the assaults were reported.

While the specifics of the alleged abuses have not been made clear, a letter from Lewis to the Virginia Department of Social Services repeatedly cited a regulation governing how homes could discharge residents if they pose “an immediate and serious risk to the health, safety, or welfare of the resident or others.”

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, both sides are still working to resolve the case out of court.