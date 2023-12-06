POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The three people who ran an assisted-living facility and were charged with neglecting residents have come to an agreement with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Rob Cerullo, Powhatan County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, told 8News his office has come to an agreement with Daryl and Karen Fitzgerald, as well as Clarence Lewis. If they agreed to close the Essene Home and give up their license, they would not go forward with the prosecution.

“There were multiple violations and multiple issues where we felt it best if they not have their license,” he said. “Convicting Mr. Lewis of a criminal offense would do nothing to address those issues and at best resulted in a fine. It was my position that we needed to do everything we could to shut the facility down.”

He said their office was notified in October that the defendants agreed to the terms.

The home is no longer licensed in the state, and the Virginia Department of Social Services has moved all 24 patients to other licensed facilities.

“We did this because our first priority was the patients. Our investigation revealed [a] number of code building violations, DSS violations and, in my opinion, substandard-quality care,” Cerullo said. “It was systemic issues that called into question the level of care the patients were receiving.”

The three defendants ran the Essene Home, located on Worsham Road, with Mr. Lewis as the owner and the other two as managers. The facility provided care for those with intellectual disabilities, mental health disorders, Alzheimer’s, and dementia.

According to documents obtained by 8News, the Essene Home received at least 12 building code violation notices in May of 2023 alone.

The violations included removing a carport without a demolition permit, installing electrical wiring in a building without a permit and moving and installing buildings and gas appliances without the necessary permits and inspections.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation started when a family member of a resident made a complaint. They charged the defendants in April 2023, accusing them of neglecting two patients.

The plea agreement says the charges for neglect of a patient is based on allegations that they failed to administer necessary medications.

“No one at the facility had the appropriate license to give medications. They’re required by law to give medications, and the individual that was giving the medications was not licensed,” Cerullo said. “When we inquired as to their license status, we were told by them, ‘We are in the process of getting our license.'”

Cerullo said they learned that patients were sometimes unsupervised and that there were several complaints of patients walking off the property.

“Sheriff’s deputies would be called to find these patients. They responded to a location multiple times a week. That’s a waste of resources and it puts the patient in danger,” Cerullo said.

The Sheriff’s Office told 8News in April that within the last five years, there were 150 calls for service to the Essene Home.

“We helped a bunch of people. We solved a problem in that people needed help in this facility and they weren’t getting it,” Cerullo said of the outcome.

In April, Mr. Lewis said he had no idea why he and the other staff had been charged. He also said the two alleged victims had assaulted a staff member and fellow resident, respectively. He also said that the home had not received assistance from law enforcement or social services when the assaults were reported.

While the specifics of the alleged abuses have not been made clear, a letter from Lewis to the Virginia Department of Social Services repeatedly cited a regulation governing how homes could discharge residents if they pose “an immediate and serious risk to the health, safety or welfare of the resident or others.”