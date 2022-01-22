Three dogs dead after Chester house fire

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC)— Three dogs have died after a Chester house fire Saturday around noon.

Fire crews arrived to a call of a structure fire at 15512 Richmond St. in Chester at 12:33 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival crews said they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the house. All occupants were evacuated , and crews said they had water on the fire at 12:35 p.m.

Three dogs have died as a result of the fire, but no human injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire crews said they expect to be on scene for a a few hours.