GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three schools in Goochland County have been placed on lockdown after a threatening message was sent to Goochland High School.

Goochland High School and Middle School were placed on full lockdowns after a “threatening text message” was sent to someone at the high school.

According to the school division, there is no active situation, but the schools have been placed on lockdown while the Goochland Sheriff’s Office investigates “due to the language in the text.”

Goochland Elementary School, which is located nearby, was not placed on full lockdown, but has been placed on “hold,” with all students kept inside while the situation is investigated.