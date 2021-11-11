Three Louisa County schools dismissing early Thursday due to a water issue

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water pressure issue is forcing three schools in Louisa County to close early on Thursday.

Louisa County Public Schools says the problem lies within a county water line, and the issue is impacting the water supply at Louisa High School, Louisa Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary. There is currently no time table for when the issue will be resolved.

The three impacted schools will be dismissing for the day at 11:30 a.m. The school system says all other schools in the county will remain on their normal schedules.