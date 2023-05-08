NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three schools in Nottoway County are currently on secure lockdown due to a reported threat.

According to a post on the Nottoway County Public Schools Facebook page at 9:21 a.m. on Monday, May 8, Nottoway Intermediate School, Nottoway Middle School and Nottoway High School are all on secure lockdown. No one is currently allowed in or out of any of the buildings.

According to the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Department, the lockdown is due to a threat received from a relative of a Nottoway Intermediate School student. All three schools are on lockdown out of an abundance of caution due to their proximity.

The threat is currently under investigation by the sheriff’s department and the school district.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.