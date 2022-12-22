HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting that reportedly resulted in the hospitalization of three men.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive in Glen Allen for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers were unable to find any victims or involved parties. However, evidence was found to indicate shots had been fired, according to police.

A few minutes later, it was reported that three men had arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Henrico police officers responded to the hospital and determined that the injured men were related to the shooting call on Virginia Centerway Drive.

All three men are being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to call 804-501-5000.