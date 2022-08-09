EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — All three suspects wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tavon Johnnie Harris, Jr., are in custody after they were identified earlier last week, according to police.

Harris was found with a gunshot wound in the front yard of a house on the 500 block of Park Avenue around midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Following an investigation, Emporia Police obtained two search warrants in connection to the case. The warrants were served in Emporia and Greensville counties with the help of Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

The results of the investigation led detectives to obtain multiple warrants for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm, police said. 18-year-old Arkee Necho Porter, Jr., and two other juveniles were identified as the suspects.

Porter was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 8. He is being held at Southside Regional Jail under no bond.

“I would like to commend everyone involved in this investigation as officers and detectives identified three suspects within 12 hours of the incident,” Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw said. “The first arrest was made within hours and all suspects are in custody within just 6 days of the incident.”

The investigation remains ongoing, according to Emporia Police. Anyone with further information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Emporia Police Department at 434-634-7320.