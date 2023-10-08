GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in Goochland County.

At around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Cobblestone Circle at Patterson Avenue in Goochland County.

Police said a vehicle was driving east in the westbound lanes when it collided head-on with a vehicle driving west. A third vehicle was driving west as well and attempted to avoid the crash but could not and collided with the first two vehicles.

The driver in the at fault vehicle was flown by Med Flight to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.