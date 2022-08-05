RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several localities throughout Central Virginia will experience showers and thunderstorms this evening. According to 8News meteorologist Emily Kaye, the storms can potentially bring heavy rain in a short period of time. Showers are expected to stay through midnight before stopping across Virginia.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are currently in place for the City of Richmond, Central Chesterfield, East central Powhatan, Hanover, Louisa and Goochland counties.

Flash flood warnings are in effect in Central Henrico County and the City of Richmond. Some locations that are expected to experience flash flooding include Richmond, Downtown Richmond, the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University, University Of Richmond, Bon Air, Tuckahoe, Lakeside, Bensley, East Highland Park, Dumbarton, Roslyn Hills, Montrose and Richmond Heights.

A flash flood watch is in place for several localities, including Amelia, Caroline, Charles City, Eastern Chesterfield (including Colonial Heights) and Eastern Essex counties.

Flood watches are in place for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Albemarle, Greene, Madison and Nelson counties, among other localities.

Check out photos from Chesterfield County:

Photo: Tyler Thrasher

Photo: Tyler Thrasher

Traffic lights were down in Semmes Avenue near downtown Richmond, causing traffic buildup and delays in the area:

Photo: D’mon Reynolds

A large part of an unidentified object was seen on Semmes Avenue after thunderstorms hit the Richmond area:

Photo: D’mon Reynolds

Tree down on Semmes Avenue in downtown Richmond: