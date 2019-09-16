1  of  7
Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ in Richmond go on sale next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Broadway megahit “Hamilton” will be making its debut in Richmond in November as a part of the Broadway in Richmond 2019-2020 season. Producer of the show Jeffrey Seller and Jam Theatricals announced Monday that tickets will go on sale Friday, September 27.

Tickets will be sold starting at 8 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office and then online beginning at 10 a.m. at BroadwayInRichmond.com.

According to the news release, there’s a purchase limit of eight tickets per household. Prices will range from $75 to $149 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the shows.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Richmond engagement should be made through BroadwayInRichmond.com,” Seller said.

Hamilton will be in Richmond from Nov. 19 to Dec. 8.

For more information, visit here.

