‘Today he has opened the doors’: Friend of Arthur Ashe recalls time with tennis legend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men discriminated against for their race, one on the tennis court and the other in Japanese internment camps during World War II.

Regina Boone, a photojournalist with the Richmond Free Press, told 8News about her time getting to know Yosh Nakagawa. Boone said Nakagawa, a friend of Arthur Ashe, made the trip from Seattle.

“We started communicating,” Boone explained. “Yosh started reaching out to me, and we planned a trip here to Richmond. Thursday the 20th just fit into his schedule visiting from Seattle. Little did we know at that time that this would be the weekend where we would all be celebrating Arthur Ashe.”

“He just happened to play tennis. He could have been a president or anything. He was a good man. And that’s what America needs today. Good stories,” Nakagawa said. “We met because I was in the sporting goods world for 50 years, and we worked on a tennis racket called the Head Arthur Ashe Racket. And that made him the king of tennis. So we not only found something good I helped him develop. At that time he was not welcome in the tennis world. Today he has opened the doors.”