WATCH: Mayor Stoney says Richmond will not enter Phase Two for at least two weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney announced the city would not enter Phase Two of reopening for another two weeks, at a press conference today about the coronavirus outbreak in Richmond.

Richmond and Northern Virginia are the only two areas in the state not entering Phase Two of reopening today.

Richmond will not enter a 'phase two' partial reopening "for at least another week," Mayor @LevarStoney says during today's COVID–19 presser. Most of Virginia enters @GovernorVA's outlined second-phase today. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/sFQBeFWjJN — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) June 5, 2020

He said the health district was doing its best to hold coronavirus testing events around the area to ensure everyone can get tested. You can get more details on testing and find upcoming events on the VDH’s website.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Departments have been reminding locals about the potential impact of spreading COVID-19 while protesting.

Stoney said despite the pandemic, people had been gathering in mass to peacefully protest. He said expressing this pain and demanding change is necessary, but there is still a deadly pandemic going on.

He said of the 25 people in Richmond who died of COVID-19, 17 were black.

“So I urge you if you’ve been out protesting, whether you were wearing a mask or not, take advantage of these community testing events,” he said.

“Not only to protect yourself but to protect those you’ve been around while protesting.”

Health officials remind protesters that “even outdoors, COVID-19 can transmit from person to person through large gatherings, and just a handful of contagious people can potentially infect hundreds around them.”

