TODAY: Northam to give an update on COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia today at 2 p.m.

These press conferences are normally about the state’s fight against the coronavirus, but at his last two pressers, Northam addressed the protests that have gone on across the commonwealth and removing the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Ave.

It is likely these and similar subjects will come up at today’s press conference as Virginia enters what will be its 11th consecutive day of protests.

