TODAY: Northam to give update on COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia at 2 p.m.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures duding a news conference at the Capitol Monday May 4, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam announced a phase one opening of the state beginning May 15.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Watch live with 8News at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will hold his biweekly press conference about the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia at 2 p.m.

At his last presser, Northam said the soonest Virginia would enter Phase Two of its reopening plan is This Friday, June 5. He said they wanted to wait a week to monitor data trends before moving into the next phase.

“We don’t have the data yet to keep moving forward,” Northam said

Even though Richmond and Northern Virginia delayed their reopenings by two weeks, the localities will still have the option to enter Phase Two on Friday. However, if leaders don’t think it’s safe enough they will have the option to wait.

While these press conferences are about the coronavirus outbreak, it is likely Northam will address the protests and riots that have gone on throughout the state for the past four nights. On Sunday, the governor declared a State of Emergency in Richmond until June 3rd. This included a citywide curfew requested by Mayor Levar Stoney and putting the National Guard on alert.

