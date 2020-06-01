TODAY: Richmond leaders come together to discuss police violence at “Call to Action: Justice for All”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney speaks at the city hall in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 14, 2020. Stoney said at a news conference Thursday that the most recently available data shows an increase in the number of coronavirus tests coming back positive in the last two weeks. He also said the data shows that the virus is having a disproportionate impact on people of color and noted that Richmond has a higher percentage of minorities than the rest of the state. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond community leaders will discuss police brutality and how to end it during today’s “Call to Action: Justice for All” press conference at 1 p.m.

Organizers said this event was sparked by the recent murder of George Floyd and other African Americans who have been killed by law enforcement.

The community needs to know what can be done NOW, to ensure that Virginia takes a proactive look at systemic racism and how it impacts “policing.” Issues and Solutions will be presented by area elected officials, law enforcement officers, community activists and the faith community.” Call to Action: Justice For All’s announcement

Featured speakers include:

Del. Delores McQuinn

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney

James Minor, president of the Richmond Virginia Branch NAACP

Jason Kamras, Superintendent of City of Richmond Public Schools

Rev. Dr. Robert A. Winfree of New Deliverance Tabernacle

Chief William Smith of the Richmond Police Dept.

Shannon Taylor, the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney

Rev. Emanuel Harris, president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Richmond and Vicinities

Rev. Tyrone E. Nelson, of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors

The press conference was supposed to happen on Sunday but was rescheduled for this afternoon.

For the last three days protests and riots over the death of George Floyd have taken place across Richmond. As a result, Stoney set an 8 p.m. curfew for the city until June 3, and Gov. Ralph Northam put the National Guard on alert.

The conference will take place at 1 p.m., Monday, June 1, at the Slavery Reconciliation Statue on the corner of 15th and Main St. in Richmond.

