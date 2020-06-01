TODAY: Richmond leaders come together to discuss police violence at “Call to Action: Justice for All”

Watch live with 8News at 1 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond community leaders will discuss police brutality and how to end it during today’s “Call to Action: Justice for All” press conference at 1 p.m.
Organizers said this event was sparked by the recent murder of George Floyd and other African Americans who have been killed by law enforcement.
The community needs to know what can be done NOW, to ensure that Virginia takes a proactive look at systemic racism and how it impacts “policing.”
Issues and Solutions will be presented by area elected officials, law enforcement officers, community activists and the faith community.”Call to Action: Justice For All’s announcement
Featured speakers include:
- Del. Delores McQuinn
- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney
- James Minor, president of the Richmond Virginia Branch NAACP
- Jason Kamras, Superintendent of City of Richmond Public Schools
- Rev. Dr. Robert A. Winfree of New Deliverance Tabernacle
- Chief William Smith of the Richmond Police Dept.
- Shannon Taylor, the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Rev. Emanuel Harris, president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Richmond and Vicinities
- Rev. Tyrone E. Nelson, of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors
The press conference was supposed to happen on Sunday but was rescheduled for this afternoon.
For the last three days protests and riots over the death of George Floyd have taken place across Richmond. As a result, Stoney set an 8 p.m. curfew for the city until June 3, and Gov. Ralph Northam put the National Guard on alert.
The conference will take place at 1 p.m., Monday, June 1, at the Slavery Reconciliation Statue on the corner of 15th and Main St. in Richmond.
