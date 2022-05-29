HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are looking for the family of a child found in Henrico’s east end.

At around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Henrico Police were called to the intersection of Mornell Street and Cedarwood Road after a young boy was found unsupervised.

The toddler is currently with the police and together they are working to find his family and home.

Officers have reportedly been going door-to-door throughout the Fairlawn community in an attempt to locate the boy’s family.

Anyone with information about this toddler are encouraged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.