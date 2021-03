CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Tomahawk Baptist Church is offering free family meal bags for anyone in need on Thursday.

Each bag is filled with enough pantry staples able to make four meals. The drive-through will run from 1 to 7 p.m. or while supplies last on March 18, at 12920 Hull Street Road.

If you’d like to donate canned goods or non-perishables to the church, they accept drop-off donations from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.