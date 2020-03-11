Too cute to eat: the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into Richmond Saturday

Breaking News
Get ready to say hello to you're favorite kitty

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get ready to say hello to your favorite kitty this Saturday when the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Richmond.

While the truck has come by before, they’ll be selling new items including a sprinkle mug, two enamel pin sets, canvas totes and a madeleine set. Old favorites coming back are the stainless steel thermal bottles, sprinkle T-shirts, 5-piece macaron box sets and a cafe lunchbox with confetti popcorn.

The truck will park at the main entrance of the Short Pump Town Center by Crate and Barrel and Pottery Barn from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. They will only accept credit and debit.

