Topgolf Richmond recruiting event aims to hire more than 400 people

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Topgolf Richmond is looking to hire more than 400 associates at a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The “MISSION: Ambition Recruitment” event will feature group activities, interactive panel interviews, one-on-one conversations with their leadership teams and more.

It will take place at the Holiday Inn Express, located at 2000 Staples Mill Road, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The golf and entertainment venue is hiring servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance, guest services staff, and more.

“Cloaked in mystery, but full of intrigue, these events are Topgolf’s special way of showcasing its culture of fun and energy. Applicants are inspired to leave their dress-up clothes and pre-rehearsed answers at the door and start thinking mission-minded,” a Topgolf spokesperson said.

Hired associates for the new 55,000-square-foot venue will receive free Topgolf game play, food, and beverage discounts, plus the opportunity to obtain medical, vision and dental insurance and participate in a 401(k) retirement savings program.

The location is expected to open sometime this fall.

