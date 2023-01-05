HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Austin, Texas-based craft casual restaurant, Torchy’s Tacos, is opening two new Virginia locations in the Metro-Richmond area this January.

The first, a Short Pump location, is set to officially open Wednesday, Jan. 11. During the grand opening, the restaurant plans to give away a limited-edition Torchy’s t-Shirt to the first 100 customers in line. The t-Shirt will guarantee the lucky winners one free order of Green Chile Queso for an entire year at the Short Pump location, as long as they are wearing the t-Shirt.

“To celebrate the new restaurant, Torchy’s will host a preview party on Monday, January 9 from 5-8 p.m., where the community is welcome to attend and enjoy a complimentary meal, including tacos, queso, beer samples, beverages and more,” the release stated.

Torchy’s homemade corn and flour tortilla tacos feature options such as pork carnitas, baja shrimp, fried chicken, breakfast tacos, vegetarian options and more. The restaurant will also offer a selection of local beer and freshly squeezed, hand-shaken margaritas, with happy hour included on select weekday hours.

The second location is set to open in the Carytown Exchange shopping center, located across from Kroger, on February 1.

The two Metro-Richmond locations are the second and third locations to be opened in Virginia, respectively.

Both restaurants will be open Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.