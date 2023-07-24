CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS officials are continuing to investigate after a fire tore through a home on Sunday and left it a ‘total loss.’

Two people were displaced by the fire at the 3600 Block of Winterhaven Road on Sunday, July 23. One was taken to a hospital, where they were treated for non-life threatening smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though fire officials said “there is nothing suspicious at this time.”

While crews continue to work to piece together what exactly happened, the American Red Cross of Virginia is stressing fire safety and prevention.

Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Virginia, said the national non-profit responds to about ten home fires per day across the Richmond area with an increase during the winter months.

“The more (of) your time (is spent) indoors, we see an increase in those fires—typically related to indoor cooking and indoor heating,” McNamara said. “When people are turning on their fireplaces, turning on their heaters, for the first time.”

However, fires are an unfortunate occurrence all year round — which is why the Red Cross encourages residents to regularly check their smoke detectors and have frequent conversations around fire prevention.

Even with prevention tips, not every fire can be prevented — which is why McNamara said teams stand ready to assist.

“It could be assisting them in finding a place to stay, helping to provide resource to a place, any clothing,” he said. “[Any] belongings that were lost in the fire, connecting them with mental health resources within the Red Cross, as well as the community.”