Town of Farmville cancels boil water notice

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Town of Farmville announced it has canceled its boil water notice after a reported water main break on Monday caused a water outage.

On Tuesday, evening water has been restored but town officials said it was not safe to drink without boiling it first. This morning, the town said in a post, that all mandatory water testing was completed and no bacteria were present in the water making it safe to drink again.

This is a relief for Farmville residents who told 8News on Tuesday that many of the town’s restaurants and cafes had to close due to this water issue.

“I just feel sorry for the people not being able to open their businesses,” said Jane Crews, a local resident.