The Town of West Point handing out $50 voucher books starting Tuesday

WEST POINT, Va. (WRIC) – Starting Tuesday, the Town of West Point starts its economic assistance program to help families and businesses in West Point during the pandemic.

The West Point H.O.P.E. Initiative (Helping Our Pointer Economy) will offer a $50 voucher book to every household. Each book includes ten, $5 vouchers that can be used at participating businesses and restaurants in town.

These vouchers will be distrusted in-person this week. A representative from each West Point household will need to come and sign for their book at the West Point Town Park at 8th and 9th St. Representatives will need to bring a photo ID and proof of residency within the Town of West Point, like a utility bill.

Officials also say face coverings are recommended for the pickup and ask citizens to follow social distancing guidelines.

Here’s the distribution schedule:

10 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.

Noon-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3

10 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 4

10 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10

10 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 11

Vouchers in the books will be valid at businesses in the city through Dec. 31, 2020.

