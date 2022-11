Traffic backup causing delays on I-64 in New Kent County (Courtesy of VDOT)

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 westbound is causing delays for drivers in New Kent County.

The crash was first reported at 8:22 p.m. and is located about one mile from Emmaus Church Road.

All westbound lanes have been closed, according to VDOT. Traffic is being diverted to the Emmaus Church Road exit and drivers have been told to expect delays.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.