Tractor-trailer crash causes thousands of pounds of marble slab to fall on I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Cleanup efforts are underway after a tractor-trailer crash caused thousands of pounds of marble slab to fall on Interstate 64 west in Henrico County.

The crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the 198 mile-marker, near E. Nine Mile Road.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of the Freightliner tractor was braking for a slowing vehicle in front of him when the straps that secured the load broke, forcing the load to shift and fall onto the roadway.

The cab of the truck was damaged in the crash, though no injuries were reported.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with failure to secure the load.

As the cleanup process is underway, the right lane and shoulder on I-64 west are closed.

