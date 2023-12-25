CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas Day drivers heading north from the Richmond area may encounter slowdowns on Interstate 95 due to a tractor trailer crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 North at the 102 mile marker, between Jericho Road and Kings Dominion Boulevard, in Caroline County has closed the right lane.

Traffic is currently backed up nearly to Kings Dominion Boulevard, drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.