CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) -- Authorities detained a suspect in connection to a 2015 murder-for-hire in Chesterfield County at Dulles International Airport on Monday. Chaudhary Arshad Mahmood is now the third person to be arrested in the case.

The body of 60-year-old Adel M. Elmadany was found Jan. 24, 2015, inside the Three Amigos Auto Sales on Turner Road. Elmadany, who owned the business, was found by his wife.