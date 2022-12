DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 85 South is causing delays for drivers in Dinwiddie County.

The crash was first reported by VDOT shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and is located southbound on I-85 near the Route 1 exit.

According to VDOT, the south right lane and right shoulder have been closed.

This is a developing story