Tractor-trailer crash sends driver to hospital

CAROLINE, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer ran off of I-95 Southbound Friday evening, leaving the driver with life-threatening injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

Sergeant Dylan Davenport told 8News the driver ran off the right side of the interstate at around 6:32 p.m., jack-knifing the vehicle. In the resulting crash, fuel spilled from the truck onto the roadway.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

