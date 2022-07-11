HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 is causing delays to both directions of travel in Henrico County and Richmond.

The crash was first reported by VDOT at 4:48 p.m. and is located on I-95 southbound just south of the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit.

The south left shoulder, south left lane, south center lane and north left shoulder have all been closed, according to VDOT.

As of 5:09 p.m., VDOT reports there is a 2-mile-long backup on I-95 southbound.

(Courtesy of VDOT 511 Traffic Cameras)

(Courtesy of VDOT 511 Traffic Cameras)

(Courtesy of VDOT 511 Traffic Cameras)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.