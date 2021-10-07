Tractor-trailer driver charged after crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie County

Local News

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers should expect delays and drive with caution on I-85 in Dinwiddie County as crews work to clean up a crash.

Virginia State Police responded to a tractor-trailer crash at 4:05 a.m. The driver was headed north in the left lane when it drifted off the road into the median. The trailer struck the guardrail end cap then went over the guardrail into the trees.

The driver, who didn’t want to go to the hospital, was charged with failure to maintain a lane at the scene.

